perfectheiscore_original.jpg

Radar plot shows how an ultra-processed menu can align with recommendations from the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The ultra-processed menu meets recommendations for all dietary components except sodium and whole grains. (Image courtesy of Julie Hess.)

Scientists at the USDA Agricultural Research Service's Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center led a study that demonstrates it is possible to build a healthy diet with 91% of the calories coming from ultra-processed foods (as classified using the NOVA scale) while still following the recommendations from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The study highlights the versatility of using DGA recommendations in constructing healthy menus.

"The study is a proof-of-concept that shows a more balanced view of healthy eating patterns, where using ultra-processed foods can be an option," said ARS Research Nutritionist Julie Hess at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center. "According to current dietary recommendations, the nutrient content of a food and its place in a food group are more important than the extent to which a food was processed."

