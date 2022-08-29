HOUSEPLANS AUG29 Pix1jt.jpeg

Six-inch timber beams bring the outdoors in as one enters this beautiful home. The beams run the length of the nine-foot ceilings in the combination living and dining room. They are also a feature in the kitchen that is nestled to the side of the dining area.

Open concept floor plans don’t often lend much privacy to the kitchen area, but this layout makes the kitchen’s generous island with seating for four the focal point. The open concept gives everyone in the main part of the house access to the grilling porch with its 10-inch timbers posts that offers fantastic views of the backyard.

HOUSEPLANS AUG29 Pix2.jpeg

