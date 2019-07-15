Immaculately restored 4,544 square foot stone house has 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths. Throughout much of the home’s interior and exterior, the early 1900s native stone is tastefully exposed.
The gourmet chef’s kitchen has a baker’s island, mixer cupboard, garbage drawer and two gas stoves with a power burner, simmer burner, convection oven and warming drawer. The large pantry features a sink in a butcher-block counter.
The great room has built-in surround sound and a floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace featuring a NEW-AIR system which can efficiently circulate heat throughout the entire house. Oversized French doors will lead you to the patio and natural pool where carefully selected water plants provide good nutrients to the pond keeping it naturally clean.
The upstairs en suite boasts a walk-in closet, full bathroom and relaxing sitting area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, bathroom with heated floors, walk-in shower with dual shower heads and custom-built vanity. A private upper level has bedrooms and baths for guests. You will appreciate the custom-made curtains throughout the home. They are perfectly sized for the large windows throughout and prepared to keep out the winter cold.
The roof has class 4 lifetime shingles and copper roof. The home has knotty alder doors, trim and circle sawn fir floors throughout.
The office or guest house offers 960 square feet of living space and includes a kitchen, living/dining room, stacked stone propane fireplace, a bedroom with large walk-in closet, full bathroom and an attached 2,880 square foot garage and workshop. The garage is heated and features built-in work benches and storage, a dog kennel room with three dog runs.
The barn is fitted with stalls for calving or horses and a functional set of corrals. It has an insulated tack room with a concrete floor.
Known as the Queen City, Spearfish is surrounded by three prominent mountain peaks—Lookout Mountain, Spearfish Mountain and Crow Peak which form a “crown” circling the city. Spearfish derived its name from Native Americans and fur traders or trappers in the early 1800s who considered the clear and tumbling stream through the canyon a good place to spear fish.
For more information on Stone House ranch, visit www.haydenoutdoors.com/land-for-sale/stone-house-ranch or contact Jeff Garrett at 605-641-0574.
