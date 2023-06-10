Juanita

Problem

The problem, I believe, is me. I have a pretty down way of looking at life. I have spent a lifetime of being pessimistic about just about everything. It sounds bad, I know, but I feel compelled to check things out and make sure that things are in order. I check and recheck what has to be done. I make lists every day so our household runs correctly and everyone gets things done. It is a never-ending process of keeping things in order. My family hates that I check and double check everything. My question is: if I did not do the checking who else would? I’m about to give up and let everyone fend for themselves because I am exhausted, and the family complains constantly about what I do. My teenage children will not do a thing if I do not check on them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.