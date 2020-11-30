The Renegade (407-32) is a functional ranch styled home with many amenities. It features a corner wrap-around covered porch, three-car garage, two dormers, and numerous windows along with many extras inside the 2,789 square foot living area. A special bonus is optional attic space of 806 square feet that can be used as extra rooms or storage.
Entry into the Renegade opens facing the stairwell to the second floor. To the right is a coat closet with the utility or mud room next door. This area was designed with the hard working farmer and rancher in mind. There is a full bath with a shower at the rear of the utility room, across from the door to the garage.
A corner den is next down the hallway. It has a wall closet and built-in shelves. This room could be used as an office or even a spare bedroom, if needed. The master suite in the rear has twin wall closets, a large walk-in closet, two linen closets, and a full private bath with a shower and corner spa. Extra light from a skylight bathes this area. The main suite has French doors opening to the back yard.
The nook, kitchen and family rooms run across the rear of the Renegade. The nook has bay windows and extra cabinets. One cabinet area is marked "Owners Cabinet." This area has been left for any special use.
The kitchen has an island with a vegetable sink, a range and oven with counter space, and a window sink, refrigerator and dishwasher on the rear wall. The family room, with a built-in entertainment center, is open with French doors to the back yard.
Arches separate a formal dining and living rooms. The vaulted living room has a dormer overhead and a fireplace. Built into the stairwell are a walk-in pantry, a corner hutch, and a broom closet. Between the kitchen and the formal dining room is a full swinging door.
The second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, complete with two sinks and a tub, large linen and storage closets in the hall, a dormer, along with the entries to the optional attic areas. Bedroom 2 has a walk-in closet that also contains a built-in desk behind double doors.
