Winter is in full swing and though welcome, the brisk temperatures and frequent snowstorms are making us feel a little chilled. Not to worry, Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Colorado Proud has you covered to keep you warm with this classic. We present to you Hearty Colorado Goulash. This comforting and easy one pot meal is a medley of carbs, protein, fats and fiber that will feed you for days.
The history of goulash is a long one, dating back to agriculture in ninth century Hungary. Originally eaten by Magyar shepherds, the stew would be made before shepherds set out with their flocks. It was prepared as a portable stock of food by slowly cooking cut-up meats with onions and other flavorings until the liquids had been absorbed. The stew was then dried in the sun and packed into bags made of sheep stomachs. At mealtime, water was added to a portion of the meat to reconstitute it into a soup or stew (Britannica). For our 21st century purposes, let’s substitute the sheep stomach for a stock pot and add some new, delicious flavors.
Our goulash features the robust addition of Colorado beef, which is a great source of 10 essential nutrients that support a heart-healthy lifestyle including protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins according to the Colorado Beef Council.
Chef Jason says, “Enjoy Hearty Colorado Goulash as another satisfying and filling way to create an old favorite. Happy cooking!”
Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert
1 medium yellow onion, diced small
2 cloves of minced or crushed garlic
1 large green bell pepper, diced small
2 pounds of Colorado ground beef, 80/20 fat
2 15 oz cans of tomato sauce
2 15 oz cans of petite diced tomatoes
4 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp of kosher or maldon salt (adjust as needed)
2 tbsp of fresh ground black pepper (adjust as needed)
2-4 tbsp of smoked, sweet paprika
2 bay leaves, broken in half
3 cups of uncooked elbow pasta, mezze rigatoni or trottole
Wash all tools prior to use.
Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use.
Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using grills, starters and any cooking tools.
1. Add bacon fat and heat for 30 seconds.
2. Add onions and peppers and saute for 3 minutes.
3. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
4. Add ground beef and cook until three-quarters browned.
5. Add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, stock, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings.
6. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer (about 6 to 8 minutes).
7. Adjust seasoning if needed.
8. Add pasta and stir in to combine.
9. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta is cooked to your desired doneness.
10. Scoop into bowls and serve with sliced bread.
