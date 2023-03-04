For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes.
You can bring barbecue flavors home and cook like a pitmaster with dishes recreated from the series and developed by “Hardcore Carnivore” cookbook author Jess Pryles, including Smoked Chuck Beef Ribs, Grilled Jalapeno Cheddar Meatballs and Szechuan Skirt Steak with Crispy Rice.
Learn more about the show and find inspiration to bring the taste of barbecue to your kitchen at BeefLovingTexans.com.
Recipe courtesy of Jess Pryles on behalf of Beef Loving Texans
Cook time: 10 hours, 30 minutes
1 slab beef chuck short ribs (about 4 pounds)
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons coarse black pepper
Preheat smoker or pellet grill to 275 degrees F.
Pat ribs dry with paper towel; remove moisture on surface.
Combine salt and pepper. Rub beef ribs well on all sides and ends with seasoning, coating generously.
Place ribs in smoker and close lid. Cook 5 to 6 hours.
In spray bottle, combine cider vinegar and water. Lightly spritz ribs every 30 minutes for first 4 hours of cooking.
Ribs are ready when completely probe tender. If parts still feel tough, continue cooking.
Once completely tender, remove ribs from smoker then wrap tightly in butcher's paper and place in small cooler to rest 30 minutes.
To serve, slice ribs between bones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.