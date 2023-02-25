For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes.
You can bring barbecue flavors home and cook like a pitmaster with dishes developed by “Hardcore Carnivore” cookbook author Jess Pryles, including Grilled Jalapeno Cheddar Meatballs.
Learn more about the show and find inspiration to bring the taste of barbecue to your kitchen at BeefLovingTexans.com.
Grilled Jalapeno Cheddar Meatballs
Recipe courtesy of Jess Pryles on behalf of Beef Loving Texans
Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed
3 fresh jalapenos, seeded and finely diced
1 block (8 ounces) cheddar cheese, finely diced
2 teaspoons garlic powder
Place crushed tortilla chips in large bowl. Add milk and allow chips to soften about 10 minutes.
After milk is absorbed, add beef, jalapenos, cheese, paprika, garlic and salt. Mix well to combine then scoop approximately 1/3 to 1/2 cup of mixture to form meatball; repeat with remaining mixture.
Place meatballs on plate or tray and refrigerate 30 minutes to firm.
Heat grill to medium for two zone cooking.
Place meatballs on indirect heat side of grill away from coals or lit burner; close lid. Grill 25 to 35 minutes, or until meatballs reach 165 degrees F internal temperature on meat thermometer.
Remove meatballs from grill and cool slightly before serving.
