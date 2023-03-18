RECIPE MAR13.jpg

Quiche is known as a traditional and classic dish of French cuisine, though historical records indicate that quiche actually originated in Germany during the Middle Ages in the medieval kingdom of Lothringen, which the French later occupied and renamed Lorraine. The word “quiche” comes from the German “kuchen,” meaning cake. Regardless of its origins, we can all agree that quiche offers endless possibilities for including a variety of proteins, vegetables, and seasonings.

This month, our quiche features Colorado eggs, which pack a serious nutritious load. An egg has 6 grams of protein and zero carbs or sugars, with a dose of healthy fats (Colorado Egg Producers Council). To round out the eggs, try including other local Colorado ingredients like dairy, beef or pork sausage, vegetables, and herbs. Our recipe uses bacon to give the quiche a delicious and full flavor. Colorado Proud bacon can be found in many grocery stores and retailers, as Colorado is the 16th largest producer of hogs in the nation with more than 600,000 hogs living on 1,200 farms across the state (Colorado Pork Producers Council).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.