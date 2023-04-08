If you need a recipe idea for your ripened bananas, try this Frosted Banana Cake recipe. A moist but not overly sweet cake bursting with banana flavor paired with a cream cheese frosting may be your new favorite.
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
Peel, slice and mash ripened bananas; set aside.
In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; blend well. Gradually add in flour. Stir in bananas. Add baking soda and salt; mix well.
Prepare 9x13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into baking pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Let cool.
To make frosting: In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar. Mix until well combined.
Frost cake. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
