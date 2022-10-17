This home’s screened patio is the ideal spot for chatting with friends and family on a mild fall evening. When the air gets too chilly, everyone can move inside and pick between warming up next to the fireplace in the living room or the more private hearth room off the kitchen.
The kitchen features an island and raised eating bar as well as a walk-in pantry.
The master bedroom is included on the main floor while the rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor.
To view this plan online, use plan number 52-581.
