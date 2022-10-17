HOUSEPLAN OCT17 1Pix.jpeg

This home’s screened patio is the ideal spot for chatting with friends and family on a mild fall evening. When the air gets too chilly, everyone can move inside and pick between warming up next to the fireplace in the living room or the more private hearth room off the kitchen.

HOUSEPLAN OCT17 2Pix.jpeg

The kitchen features an island and raised eating bar as well as a walk-in pantry.

