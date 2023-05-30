rabbit.jpg

K-State horticulture expert Ward Upham said live traps are usually recommended when a rabbit can be moved to a rural area several miles away from the homeowner's garden. (K-State Research and Extension news service)

Rabbits are a common invader of home gardens, especially when plants flower in spring. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said there are many common-sense ways to keep the hungry critters out.

“This time of year, rabbits gravitate to young vegetables and flowers,” Upham said. “But there are some vegetables that are rarely bothered, including potatoes, tomatoes, corn, squash, cucumbers and some peppers.”

