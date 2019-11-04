Recipe courtesy of Family Features
When cooking for the family, don’t sacrifice flavor in order to create a quick meal. Mouthwatering recipes can be at your fingertips with simple, tasty twists on family favorites for the dinner table.
For more fast, family-friendly dinner ideas, visit READsalads.com.
Three Bean and Steak Salad
Recipe courtesy of Carolyn Mazzocco.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Servings: 2
1 can (15 ounces) READ 3 Bean Salad
1 ribeye or top sirloin steak (about 8 ounces)
1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups arugula
1/2 cup chopped herbs, such as parsley, thyme, dill, basil, chives or tarragon
Dressing:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon plain fat-free yogurt
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Drain bean salad. Reserve half of liquid. Place beans and reserved liquid in large bowl.
Heat cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
Lightly brush both sides of steak with oil. Sprinkle evenly with salt.
In skillet, cook steak 4 minutes on each side, or to desired doneness. Remove from pan. Allow steak to rest 10 minutes, covered lightly with aluminum foil; slice.
In bowl, combine arugula and herbs with bean salad. Toss gently to combine.
To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk oil, yogurt, lemon juice, horseradish, salt and pepper. Set aside. Whisk again before serving.
Divide salad between two plates. Top evenly with steak slices. Drizzle dressing over salads.
