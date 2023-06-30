raccoon.jpg

Raccoons love sweet corn just as much as humans do. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says installing fencing may be the best way to keep them out of the garden. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

While they may be a more common pest in garbage, raccoons also target the home garden. It seems as though raccoons harvest sweet corn right before it is to be picked, so Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham recommends fencing as a prevention method.

“The only effective control measure I have had success with is fencing; either electric or kennel fencing,” Upham said.

