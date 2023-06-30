Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Raccoons love sweet corn just as much as humans do. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says installing fencing may be the best way to keep them out of the garden. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)
While they may be a more common pest in garbage, raccoons also target the home garden. It seems as though raccoons harvest sweet corn right before it is to be picked, so Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham recommends fencing as a prevention method.
“The only effective control measure I have had success with is fencing; either electric or kennel fencing,” Upham said.
Electric fencing
To install electric fencing, use two or more wires, the first about five inches above the ground and the second four inches above the first (or nine inches above ground). Raccoons must not be able to crawl under, go between or go over the wires without being shocked.
Fence posts and insulators used for electric fences work well for this application.
“It is much easier to use the woven electric wire with strands of wire embedded than to use a solid metal wire. The woven wire is easier to bend around corners and to roll up when done for the year,” Upham said.
Upham suggests using battery operated fencing rather than plug-ins.
“Start the charger before the corn is close to being ripe. Once raccoons get a taste of the corn, they are more difficult to discourage,” Upham said.
He encourages weed control around the wire to prevent them from intercepting the voltage.
Kennel fencing
Kennel fencing can also be an alternative protection from raccoons.
“Make sure that the panels are tied together well enough that raccoons can’t squeeze through corners,” Upham said.
A covering over the top may be needed if the raccoons figure out how to climb the panels.
