Juanita

Problem

My daughter and I clash so often that I find myself not wanting to be around her. She is 15 years old and a handful. She thinks that just because she wants to do something that she should do it. I find it hard to deal with her because she disturbs the peaceful person I want to be. I find myself reacting to her, and arguing with her and that was never what I intended. She seems to yell and carry on and somehow has to get the last word in. My husband is similar in nature and he generally gets her to listen. At times I wonder if I was cut out to be her parent?

