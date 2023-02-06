Juanita

I have recently found that I am getting very upset about my wife’s behavior. I recently hurt my ankle and I have to be off my foot for at least 6 to 8 weeks. Believe me I know that it must be a burden to have to help, but she seems to be extra mean about it. I have to rely on her for just about everything. I have never had to rely on anyone in regard to my self-care. I think it is humiliating to have to ask for help and I feel that she really does not care to help me. We have never had to spend so much time together in such a stressful time. I really am unable to get around except on crutches. I feel like I am a burden and she acts like I am as well.

