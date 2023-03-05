Juanita

Problem

I think I have a problem. My husband is a very controlling man, although he will never admit to it. I love him so I overlook a lot of what he does. He basically appears to think that his is the only opinion that means anything to anyone. If we are around other people, he seems to take over any conversation. I personally find his behavior hard to understand. If I mention anything to him about his behavior, he comes back with “I can’t do anything right.”

