hero-home.jpg

(Photo courtesy of National Center for Home Food Preservation.)

Many Nebraskans are excited this time of year to begin preparations to preserve the great flavors of the growing season at home. One must follow step-by-step instructions from approved, research tested recipes to assure they preserve a safe home canned product. One such site would be the National Center for Home Food Preservation at nchfp.uga.edu.

Preventing the growth of clostridium botulinum spores is the overall goal in home canning foods. Correct canning methods and accurate measurements must be followed to assure a safe shelf-stable product.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.