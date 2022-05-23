Art deco inspired windows and clean lines give this home a distinct look and loads of curb appeal. Two bedrooms and three baths are situated on the main floor, while a spiral staircase in the corner of the area shared by the living room, dining room, and kitchen leads to the spacious loft space above.
A den with a coffered ceiling flanks the foyer while basement access is available on the other side.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi-family, and luxury homes by visiting our site at www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. You can also contact us by email at info@monsterhouseplans.com or call 800-977-5267. To view this plan online, use plan number 7-1341.
