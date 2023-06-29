sun-protect.jpg

When selecting sun protection for the summer's hot temperatures, Bryan Madder, extension assistant professor and health specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said he recommends choosing a sunscreen that blocks both UV-A and UV-B rays, which can cause skin cancer. (Division of Agriculture photo.)  

As summer temperatures heat up and Arkansans enjoy the Natural State’s many hiking trails, swimming holes and state parks, it’s important to practice sun safety by using and reapplying sunscreen and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during the hottest parts of the day.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and it’s the biggest long-term risk of sun exposure. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 5 million adults are treated for skin cancer each year.

