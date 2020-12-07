The Orion (406-50) is a compact home, uniquely designed with an open floor plan, two-car garage, and many amenities that larger homes have available. This home, with 1,028 square feet of living area, is reminiscent of the homes that many young adults grew up enjoying.
The two-car garage has 588 square feet with brick facing for decoration. There are four windows, allowing plenty of light to filter into the area. There is a storage area in the rear right corner, a door into the utility room, and a door to the backyard.
The entry to the home is through a covered porch with a railing. This type of porch lends itself to the ranch style home, which is so popular in many parts of the nation at this time. The vaulted entry has a coat closet across from the door, and the balance of the area is open from front to back. The vaulted living room is to the left of the entry, with three windows providing light to the room.
Beyond the coat closet, with a full built-in shelf overhead, is the nook area, a wonderful corner kitchen in the rear, and a vaulted dining room to the left rear with sliding doors to the back deck. Over the ends of the kitchen cabinets are built-in shelves over the top for displaying those decorative breakables. The range and oven are on an island shared with a raised eating bar. The kitchen along with the rest of this open area is vaulted.
The vaulted living room has a built-in entertainment center with a linen closet beyond. Off this same area is a full bath, both for the home and the bedrooms. At the other end of the hall is the utility room with a washer and dryer with cabinets overhead.
There are two bedrooms in this home. Bedroom 1 is slightly larger than bedroom 2. Both have wall closets, but bedroom 1 has windows on two sides that provide an open, airy look to the room. The Orion would be an excellent home for the retiring couple or a great starter home.
Search thousands of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by visiting our affiliated website www.monsterhouseplans.com. We are currently offering 10% off construction plans using discount code NEWS10. For a one-page pdf copy of this plan email Scott at Scottm@landmarkdesigns.com. To view this plan on line use plan number 33-493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.