Located in the beautiful Missouri River breaks of Gregory County, South Dakota, the Odenbach Ranch offers 910 acres of the most complete hunting and recreation a buyer could hope to find.
Whitetail and mule deer are found in abundance, and wild turkey are found throughout the ranch. The ranch is a stone’s throw from the Missouri River with federal land separating the ranch from the river. Walk-in hunting is allowed on 400 acres to the north, but access is limited. The river offers fishing and boating, plus spectacular views of Odenbach Bay. This unique property includes North Scalp Creek flowing through the ranch for approximately 1.5 miles. Rural water is located on the ranch. A large owner’s home was built in 2015, with amazing views of the Missouri River.
Terrain on the property runs from nearly level bottomland on either side of North Scalp Creek, to rolling broad hills with deep draws and incredible views. Diverse timber is found on the property, with deciduous trees along the creek including cottonwood, willows and ash, while the hillsides are dotted with oak groves and cedars. Elevation ranges from just under 1,400 feet along North Scalp Creek to over 1,800 feet on the hilltops at the south end of the ranch.
Even with the significant timber, the ranch still offers a tremendous amount of open space along the moderately sloping hills and bottoms. Significant trail work has been completed over the years, and nearly every corner of the ranch is accessible by all-terrain or utility vehicles. A public road provides exceptional access, but also offers end of the road privacy, with county maintenance. This property is totally secluded, yet is just over four miles from U.S. Highway 18.
It is located in the famed Missouri River breaks adjacent to Lake Francis Case and Fort Randall Dam. Recreation opportunities at the lake are endless, with fishing, boating, camping and sailing, just to name a few.
The ranch offers unmatched deer hunting, with several large Boone and Crockett-class deer coming off the ranch in the recent past. End of the road privacy eliminates outside hunting pressure. If you have been looking for a premier recreation ranch with unlimited possibilities in a manageable size, the Odenbach Ranch is a “must see.” Call Dave Hickey with Farmers National soon for a property showing at 402-340-4436 or 402-336-3500. You can learn more about the property by visiting www.FarmersNational.com.
To submit a property to be featured in High Plains Journal, contact journal@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.