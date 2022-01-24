The two richly windowed quarter-circular rooms in the Nottinghill (402-50), puts viewers in mind of a carousel. These rooms—the family room and the living room—are fun to look at, and just as much fun to live in. Both have high vaulted ceilings, and are bathed in natural light streaming in through the wonderfully place windows.
A large fireplace is tucked into the only square corner the family room. The merging, large country kitchen includes a cozy and bright dining nook. French doors open onto a quarter-circular deck, which invites warm weather outdoor dining amongst large pots of bright flowers. Other amenities in the kitchen include a cooking island, plenty of cupboard space, and a handy and generous walk-in pantry.
The extra large utility room is conveniently located between the kitchen and the three-car garage. The utility tub here will come in handy for clean up after working in the garage or garden. Soiled laundry dropped down an upstairs chute ends up here.
Two skylights brighten the formal dining room, and one illuminates the entryway. A built-in bench in the foyer comes in handy for removing wet footgear. The lower level also includes a study, as well as the luxurious master suite.
The master bath features a large spa and shower. The double vanities are situated under a wall of mirrors, which adds visual space. A huge walk-in closet provides more than enough storage space to keep the peace.
Two generous sized bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom with twin lavatories.
The Nottinghill (402-50) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15 percent off construction plans for this design. Call us at 1-800-562-1151 or visit us online at www.ldiplans.com for details. A $25 hard copy or $7.50 emailed PDF study plan is also available consisting of: an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section. Order online or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and standard and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com. Order this week to save up to 15 percent off construction plans using the discount code (LWD13) or send payment to Landmark Designs Inc., PO Box 5625 Eugene, OR 97405. Remember to indicate Nottinghill (402-50) and LWD13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.