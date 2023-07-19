Most people enjoy playing cards and some folks seem to live for the next card game.
But that is not everybody.
A friend sat down at the horseshow supper table and started shuffling a deck of cards. Without comment, she began dealing out the cards automatically assuming the three seated wanted to participate in the card game.
“I really don’t care to play cards,” seemed ignored with a response “This is an easy game anybody can play.”
Rules were explained as the game proceeded forward with little attention from the bored forced participant.
Shortly, it became apparent there was not mutual interest in card playing and the deck holder moved to another table.
Nothing wrong with playing cards for those who enjoy the varied games, but others find it boring and too complicated.
Most family and friends are cardplaying enthusiasts, although the game never carried through here.
It always seemed there was something more entertaining and time better spent than playing cards. There were horses to ride, books to read, and stories to write.
Still, Grandma always insisted on playing Old Maid which must have burned out any cardplaying desire.
Grandma often played the game solitaire which evidently can be played by one person competing against themselves. It seems they can’t find anything better, more enjoyable, and worthwhile to do with their time.
Interestingly, certain people that one wouldn’t think of as a cardplayer have been seen playing solitaire.
Mom was always busy working, so it was impossible to believe the time when she was playing solitaire. But she became instantly bored and uninterested when friends or family ever insisted on playing any cards at gatherings.
Dad was a bachelor until 30-years-old, so he frequently played solitaire, liking and being proficient at all card games.
Little is known about all the card games there are but the two most heard about are pitch and poker.
Aunt Marie became excited, insisting everybody join in a game of pitch. The best cowboy would drive 50 miles several times weekly to play pitch.
When traveling across the nation to major livestock judging contests, teammates often played poker. Invitation to join the games were not accepted.
Reminded of First Corinthians 10:23: “All things are lawful, but all are not profitable; all things are lawful, but all do not edify.”
+++ALLELUIA+++
