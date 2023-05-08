This summer, your kids can explore the state of Kansas without emptying your wallet.
Sunflower Summer is a program of the Kansas State Department of Education and is designed to offer numerous opportunities for families to discover new experiences, spend quality time together, and venture outdoors. Kansas families can avail themselves of free visits to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and other attractions.
From May 26 – August 13, Kansas residents with students enrolled in Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for 1 free ticket per child to over 90 attractions, museums, zoos, and more. Up to two adults may get a ticket voucher on the Sunflower Summer app, when accompanying enrolled Kansas students.
Anyone, from anywhere, can download the app and track their Kansas summer travel fun, but are not eligible for free admission to ticketed venues.
Parents and guardians can register their students by downloading the Sunflower Summer app from either Google Play or Apple app stores.
