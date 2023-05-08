SunflowerSummer2023.jpg

This summer, your kids can explore the state of Kansas without emptying your wallet. 

Sunflower Summer is a program of the Kansas State Department of Education and is designed to offer numerous opportunities for families to discover new experiences, spend quality time together, and venture outdoors. Kansas families can avail themselves of free visits to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and other attractions.

