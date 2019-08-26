If the kitchen is the main determinant of whether or not a home will be a comfortable one in which to live and work, the Nadina (200-11) will come through with flying colors. Highly workable, the kitchen also enjoys a wide window view from an extension at the front of the house, and is convenient for greeting guests at the foyer entry on one side, or for serving in the dining area on the other side. The kitchen is a basic U-shape, with a full wall of workable space on the facing wall as well. A snack bar forms the division between kitchen and dining room. The dining room shares the front view with the kitchen, through a wall of windows.
The living room, adjacent to the dining area, offers a fireplace and a sliding glass door to secluded patio area, but the sidewall is windowless to shield the occupants from city neighbors. The living room avoids major traffic patterns in the home, and is out of sight of the guests as they enter the home.
The master suite also demonstrates the homeowners desire for privacy. Off the bedroom is a dressing cove, with a long vanity. A walk-in closet is to one side of the dressing area, and a commode and shower/tub are in the room on the other side. A master suite with these features is unusual in such an economical and compact home.
Two additional bedrooms share the extensive linen storage and the full bath that faces each other across the hall. The washer, dryer, and extra storage facilities are in a walk through utility room between the house and the double garage.
