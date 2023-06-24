RECIPE JUNE26 MUGSHOT.jpg

Karen Krehbiel Dodson and Brittany Krehbiel Hukill. (Photo by Kaci Lenaburg Photography.)

Karen Krehbiel Dodson and Brittany Krehbiel Hukill, a mother-daughter team from Hydro, Oklahoma, were the category winners for HPJ’s recipe book category, Harvest in a Hurry—which includes meals that can be made in 30 minutes or less and are perfect for harvest. Dodson, the matriarch said she did not grow up on a farm, but married a farmer. Originally, her mother-in-law took meals to the field and when Dodson got off work, she would help out. Eventually that progressed to her mother-in-law cookingand Dodson delivering the food. Then Dodson became the primary cook. She said becoming a farm wife was not an easy transition.  

I grew up in a different area, so I didn’t know any of the people or the farm names,” she said.It’s definitely a different atmosphere where the whole family is involved instead of just having your own career. And it’s all hands-on deck when it’s harvest season or planting time and you just pitch in wherever you’re needed.  

RECIPE JUNE26 1Pix.jpg

