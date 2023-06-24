Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
KarenKrehbielDodson and BrittanyKrehbiel Hukill, a mother-daughter team from Hydro, Oklahoma,were the category winners forHPJ’srecipe book category, Harvest in aHurry—whichincludes meals thatcan be made in 30 minutes or lessand are perfect forharvest.Dodson, the matriarchsaid shedid not grow up on a farm,but marrieda farmer.Originally,hermother-in-law took meals to the field andwhen Dodson got off work,shewould helpout. Eventually thatprogressedto hermother-in-lawcooking, and Dodsondelivering the food.Then Dodson became the primary cook. She said becominga farm wife was not an easytransition.
“I grew up in a different area, so I didn’t know any of the peopleorthe farm names,”shesaid.“It’s definitely adifferent atmosphere where the whole family is involved instead of just having your own career. Andit’sall hands-on deck whenit’sharvest season or planting time and you just pitch in whereveryou’reneeded.”
Hukilllearned to cook from her mother and grandmother,butshe also learnedall about farming from her father and grandfather. Tragically,Hukill’sfather passed away in 2011 from brain cancer; she was a sophomore in high school. Prior to that time, Dodson had been mostly hands-off on the farm. When her husband became ill, she took on a new role and started driving the combine, tractor, grain cart and helping her father-in-law farm the land he once farmed with his son.Hukill, whotaughther mother how to run the equipment, hadbeen working on the farm since she was big enough to see over the steering wheel. When she went off to college, Dodson continued to farm, but in 2016,Hukill’sgrandfather passed away, leavingthe mother and daughterwithKrehbielFarms.Hukillgraduated from college and returned to the farmfull-time. It was decided that Dodson would step back from manual labor and focus on cooking, being a grandmother and keeping the books for the farm. AlthoughKrehbielFarms employs some workers,Hukillruns the combine, planter and makes the farming decisions.
The mother-daughter duo’s winning recipe is calledKrehbielSpanish Rice anditis a special dish because Dodson’s late husband taught her to make it.
“I always haveall the ingredients on handandit’s easy for the first day of harvest because it always kind of sneaks up on you,” Dodson said.“Nowit’stradition to have that during the first meal of harvest.The starch in the rice holdsheat well, and itdoesn’thave to be super-hot to taste good.”
As for the nostalgia associated with harvest,Hukillsaid she has fond memoriesat this time yearof special people that shaped her life, butare no longer here.
“I’m very appreciativeof the years I got to spend withmy dad and grandpain the combine,”shesaid. “There’snot much Iwouldn’tgive to be able to share a field with them or to make loops behind them in a second combine, butthat’snot an option. You have the memories of the years before and the generations that are in the combine change.”
Hukillsaid if she could give a newly marriedfarm wifeany advice, she would tell them to recognize the stress their partner carries every day.
“I’m a wife and I farm, but I don’t consider myself to be a farm wife because my husband has the off-farm job,”Hukillexplained. “Asa farm wife entersintoa marriage where your spouse is going to be making all those decisions, I thinkit’simportant to be supportive even if youdon’tquite understand.There’sa lot of times I tell my husband or evenmymom, it would be nice for someone else to have to make the decisionsof what to plant, when to spray and how to make all the ends meet. For me, Idon’teven have generations before me to ask questions.”
Right now, the future ofKrehbielFarms looks bright witha mother and daughtersteering it toward successandHukillis proud to carry the farm through another generation.
“The last coupleweeksmy dad was alive, we went to visit him in the nursinghomeand he looked at me and said,‘Are you going to come back?’ and I said,‘Yes, we’ll be back to visit.’
“He looked at me again and said,‘No, are you going to comeback?’ He was asking if I was going to come back to the farm becauseI’man only child. He was asking if the farm was going to fall apart when he died. I had already decided I was going to return to thefarmand I told him so.”
Hukillsaid her parents never pressured her to return to the farm and instead let her make the decision for herself and she plans to treat her children the same way.
“If they want to do it, Iwill supportthem, but ifnot, it’sokay to walk away. I never want the generational legacy of our farm to beaburden for my children. Thisisn’tsomething you can be forced into and thrive. If youdon’twant to be here,it’snot worth doing. But I would love to see them farm, because in a throw away culture, a 5-or 6-generation farm means a lot.”
From the Kitchen of: Karen Krehbiel Dodson and Brittany Krehbiel Hukill
Farm Wives from Hinton, Oklahoma
Servings: 6-8
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 lbs. ground beef
1 onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 -2 cans of diced tomatoes, not drained
2-3 cans 8 oz. tomato sauce
2-3 cups of minute rice
Garlic Powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
In a 6-qt pan with a lid, brown the ground beef with the bell pepper and onion. Season with salt and pepper. If there is a low amount of grease, retain for flavor. If there is a lot of grease, drain some off before you add the rice. Stir uncooked rice into the meat and allow it time to absorb the grease and brown a little. Add a little more salt and pepper (the rice takes quite a bit), garlic powder, tomatoes and tomato sauce. Simmer until rice is tender, about 5 minutes. Use enough tomato sauce to keep the dish “fork stable” in a strong Oklahoma wind.
