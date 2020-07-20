The Molitor (407-44) is a traditional styled home with convenient touches. A covered porch provides a sheltered entry into this open home. The design of this 1,613 square foot home is ideal for the family just starting out or for the empty nester looking to downsize from their large family home. Once inside the vaulted entry, the spacious effect of the great room is prominent. The corner wood stove on a tile hearth along with large windows opposite the entry draw the eye of the viewer, giving the great room a warm yet bright look. A door by the stove leads to a huge rear deck that wraps around the back and side of the home.
On the right of the great room is a nook/dining room combination, facing the kitchen area. An eating bar has been provided for the family to eat their breakfast. The kitchen is very effective with its angled counters and well-spaced appliances. Since the sink faces the interior of the home, conversations are promoted during meal preparation and clean up. A large pantry provides a place for seasonal cookware, and bulk food storage.
From the garage, access to the kitchen with groceries is very convenient. The utility room is fully equipped with cabinets and an oversized wash basin, as well as a half bath on the other side. Two bedrooms share a full bath. There is a linen closet located between the two rooms for storage of blankets and sheets. As one bedroom has a built-in desk, it would great for school kids or for an office area/sewing room for the empty nesters. Both bedrooms were designed to take advantage of unique areas with the desk and closet, so the main area is completely usable.
Across the home is the master suite. It is directly left of the entry with a large open suite area, a huge walk-in closet and open bathroom. A door from the bathroom allows use of a covered hot tub located on the rear deck off the master suite.
The Molitor (407-44) is our plan of the week.
