The Williamsburg (406-23) is a modest-sized home plan at 1,316 square feet that delivers more value per the building dollar. This attractive, compact home could be the ideal buy for a couple beginning retirement or just buying their first home. Economical to build and maintain, this three-bedroom home combines excellent use of the available space with classic good looks.
The entry leads directly into the spacious great room with a large picture window providing light and affording a wide view of the backyard. There is plenty of room for a full complement of furniture, providing a perfect place for entertaining or visiting with friends and family. Sliding glass doors open onto a back patio where, on a warm, sunny day, a family barbecue might happen.
Along with all the built-in appliances, the functional walk-in kitchen features a handy eating bar and is adjacent to the dining room. Over the sink, providing light is a window that could easily provide a spot to grow small plants or herbs. The two bedrooms at the left of the home have ample closet space, and share a full bathroom and linen closet. For a young family, perhaps one of these bedrooms can be utilized as a sewing or music room, study or small office, or most essential of all, a nursery.
The placement of the utility room near the garage is a real plus when bringing in groceries. The elongated counter provides a great area to set all the packages for sorting and putting away later. It is also large enough to handle folded laundry, those school projects for the kids, or even an area to put the household computer.
The master suite occupies the front right corner of the home, with a generous sleeping area, walk-in closet, and its own private bath. By its location, the suite is partially isolated from the other two bedrooms; however, it is close enough to the other bedrooms for taking care of small children, if needed.
The Williamsburg is reminiscent of the homes built to be starter homes, highlighting many features such as open, well-planned living area that makes it wonderful for the new family or for the empty nester.
The Williamsburg (406-23) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
