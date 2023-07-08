Darby Grier - July 7.jpeg

Darby Grier, a self-described city girl turned farm wife from Stewartsville, Missouri, is the High Plains Journal cookbook miscellaneous category winner with her family spaghetti sauce recipe. Grier said she has been married to her farmer husband for 35 years and they have been loyal subscribers throughout their marriage. She said she looks forward to the home and family page every week. As a child, Grier learned to cook from her mother and grandmothers.

“I was in the kitchen a lot when I was little and when my mother went back to work when we were children, one of my jobs was to have the meal started before she got home and then she would finish it,” Grier explained. “I always resented that, but it helped me learn to be the cook I am.”

IMG_6987 1.jpeg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.