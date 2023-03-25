Paul wrote, “I ask that Christ will live in your hearts through faith. As a result of having strong roots in love, I ask that you’ll have the power to grasp love’s width and length, height and depth, together with all believers.”—Ephesians 3:17-18 (CEB)
He’s a three-foot-tall tornado.” I seem to say that every time our two-year-old grandson comes over. He grabs things out of drawers, pulls things off of shelves, and throws almost everything he touches. The house is a wreck after each visit. But a broken trinket and a messy house are a small price to pay for the sheer joy of having this bundle of love around. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.
I can’t help but think that’s how God loves me—despite all the times I’ve done things I know God would be not be pleased with. After all the times I’ve failed to show love to others, God still draws me close and tells me how much I am loved. That love is unconditional. As hard as it is for me to understand or believe, I know God wouldn’t trade me for anything in the world. If it’s true for me, then it’s certainly true for all God’s children.
Prayer: Father God, we know that the best way to show our love for you is to love others. Help us see people as you see them and to show them the same compassion, love, and mercy that you pour upon us daily. Amen.
Thought for the day: God loves me completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.