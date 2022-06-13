Read Ephesians 4:17-28
Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God—what is good and acceptable and perfect.—Romans 12:2 (NRSV)
Every day I get a peaceful moment when my daughter has gone to sleep for the night and the house is cleaned from the day’s activities. This is the moment when my weary soul longs for rest. In the early days of parenthood, I sought this rest on our couch in front of the TV or scrolling through social media on my phone. I learned very quickly that this did not give me the rest I sought so desperately. I became aware that filling my weary soul with entertainment and counsel from the world yielded undesirable results—a quicker temper, shorter patience, and selfishness.
It was then that I read Paul’s words to the Romans to “be transformed by the renewing of your minds.” For me, that renewal comes from intentional time spent in God’s word and an effort to grow my relationship with Christ. Whether I exchange a TV show for a Christian podcast or replace time on social media with time spent reading scripture or quiet time in prayer, God is sufficient to sustain me. The things of this world may sparkle and promise rest, but only God can truly renew weary souls.
Prayer: Loving God, thank you for the riches your word and for opportunities to rest. May our lives glorify you. Amen.
Thought for the day: Time spent in God’s word gives rest to my weary soul.
—Sarah Hopkins, Colorado
