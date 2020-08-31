Read 2 Corinthians 4:11-18; 2 Corinthians 5:1-4
Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.—1 Peter 3:15 (NIV)
It had been two years since I’d heard the oncologist describe my painful cancer as incurable. I felt as if I were riding on prayers as my friends, family, and church community surrounded me with their love and support. The staff at the cancer center became like family to me, and I looked forward to my monthly visits there.
As I was taking the shuttle ride from the hotel to the cancer center, a distraught young woman sat beside me. As she talked about her recent cancer diagnosis, I tried to encourage her by sharing some of my own story. She asked me how I could speak so joyously and positively, knowing that I had a terminal disease. I shared my faith with her and told her that I know life on this present earth isn’t all there is for me.
Through my experience with cancer, I have come to realize that everyone is terminal—no one knows when their last day on earth will be. Every person, healthy or ill, can choose to see each day God gives as a gift.
I know where I am headed, I know God holds my future, and I trust God to prepare me for whatever comes.
Prayer—Heavenly Father, thank you for your promises that give us hope. Amen.
Thought for the day—Every day I will live life to the fullest and for the glory of God.
—Anita Gray, Pennsylavania
