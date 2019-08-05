Read: Ephesians 1:3-14
Paul wrote, “As a prisoner for the Lord ... I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received.”
—Ephesians 4:1 (NIV)
I cannot imagine the intense grief my biological grandfather must have felt when my new adopted family picked me up. He knew that it would be the last time he would see me. At just six years old, I was “Grandpa’s girl,” the one he would balance on his hands, the one who would grab his big cowboy hat and put it on her own head. Giving me up for adoption broke my grandfather’s heart. But out of his great love for me, he wanted something better for my life than what he could provide.
When I think of everything that my grandfather gave up for me, I remember God’s heart-wrenching sacrifice in offering up Jesus. Like my grandfather, God wanted something better for us, a life not separated from him because of sin. So God sacrificed God’s only Son as an atonement for our sins so we could be adopted and become heirs to God’s kingdom.
Every day, I am determined to live a life that my grandfather would be proud of. Even more so, when I think what God, through Jesus, did for me, I am humbled to live a life worthy of my calling.
Prayer—Loving Father, thank you for adopting us as your children. Give us the courage to confess our sins and release them to you. Amen.
Thought for the Day—I want to live a life worthy of God’s great love and sacrifice.
—Anne M. Hayton, Indiana
