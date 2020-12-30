Read Romans 12:1-8
By the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of yourself more highly than you ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned.” Romans 12:3 (NRSV)
I once read that the smartest leaders are those who realize their gifts and their limitations. Paul warns us not to think too highly of ourselves by assuming we can do everything on our own, and he uses himself as an example.
If anyone could have thought highly of himself, it was Paul. Paul was an educated man; he had been a lawyer, politician, and Pharisee. Yet, in spite of all his abilities and accomplishments, he admitted he needed the support of others to accomplish his work for Christ. Paul knew his strengths and appreciated that others could build on what he had begun.
Paul writes that we must use sound judgment in our opinion of ourselves. We must think clearly about our limitations and believe that the Lord will bring us together with people who possess different strengths to help accomplish the work God has given us. When we understand that our combined faith and qualities can work together, we each will fulfill our purpose in serving the Lord.
Prayer: Dear Lord, help us to acknowledge both our strengths and weaknesses and to value the gifts others bring as we do your work together. Amen.
Thought for the day: My strengths and weaknesses are part of the body of Christ.
—Nelson Nwosu, Nigeria
