Read Numbers 11:21-30
A young man ran and told Moses, “Eldad and Medad are prophesying in the camp.” Joshua son of Nun, who had been Moses’ aide since youth, spoke up and said, “Moses, my lord, stop them!”—Numbers 11:27-28 (NIV)
Most of us have probably heard the saying “Be good, and I’ll give you a treat.” Sometimes we think about God in much the same way — that God will give us favors in return for our good deeds. However, scripture teaches that our good deeds and good behavior will not change God’s character or influence God’s choices. We do not need to impress God to gain God’s grace.
In today’s scripture reading, Eldad and Medad clearly did not follow orders to go out to the tent, but God’s Spirit rested on them and they prophesied. At times we react like Joshua when we see what God is doing through people like Eldad or Medad, who do not seem to be following God’s will. But in those moments, we can remember that it is about God, not us. God can work through any person for God’s purpose. That’s not an invitation to live in any manner we choose or simply to wait passively for the Lord’s blessing. Instead, it is assurance that it is not our performance but our willingness to fulfill God’s purpose that God desires.
Prayer—Almighty God, rest your Spirit on us and grant us the wisdom to trust in the plans you have for us. Make us willing to fulfill your purpose for our lives. Amen.
Thought for the day—God does not choose me based on my behavior.
—David Garcia Escobar, Colombia
