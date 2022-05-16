Read Isaiah 40:27-31
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.—Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)
While walking one morning, I noticed a hawk flying low with a little bird flitting around it. I was immediately concerned for the small bird because I was unsure how the hawk would react. As I continued watching, I witnessed an unforgettable sight. The hawk swooped down, and the little bird landed on the hawk’s back. The hawk and its passenger then soared across the road in front of me. After a short while, the hawk swooped down once more by a barbed wire fence, where the little bird dismounted and landed on the top strand. The hawk continued on, soaring higher than ever, and soon was out of sight. After a brief rest, the little bird began its flight again and was soon soaring.
I immediately praised God for allowing me to see this beautiful illustration of one of my favorite verses. We all grow weary. But when we feel that we can’t go on, scripture encourages us to put our hope in God. God is aware of and concerned for our plight. Just as the little bird appeared to gather strength from resting on the hawk and was able to continue his journey, we can trust God to renew our strength, enabling us to continue. Then, with our hope and strength renewed, we too can begin to soar.
Prayer: Thank you, Lord, for renewing our strength when we place our hope in you. Amen.
Thought for the day: Where do I find strength for my journey?
—Marsha Howard, Texas
