Read Deuteronomy 11:18-21
Your word is a lamp before my feet and a light for my journey.
—Psalm 119:105 (CEB)
During my childhood, whenever my family took a vacation, my siblings and I would get to take turns sitting in the front seat of the car. When it was my turn, my dad would set the map on my lap so I could read it. I loved looking at the squiggly lines on the map and dreaming about where they would take us. I still find paper maps fascinating.
As Christians, the Bible is our map. It guides our lives, gives us direction, and reveals God to us. For many years, I wanted to read the Bible to learn more about God, but I didn’t know where to start. Then my church provided Bible reading plans, and every year since then I’ve been using a plan to read through my study Bible. The daily reading gives me a fresh start to each day and something new to discern within God’s word.
For many people, printed maps have been replaced by GPS units and smart-phone apps, but I’m grateful that the Bible never becomes obsolete. It is an eternal source of wisdom—the map that guides us through life and to our heavenly destination.
Prayer—Dear God, increase our desire to read your word, seek your guidance, and follow you. Amen.
Thought for the Day—As we journey through life, God’s word is our road map.
—Jan Towne, Virginia
