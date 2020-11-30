Read 1 John 5:1-5
Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.—1 John 5:5 (NIV)
On Sept. 28, 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, triggering tsunami waves of nearly six meters and inflicting a death toll of more than 2,000. Many more people were missing. I cried, “O, God, how many more disasters?”
Each time people perish in a natural disaster, I feel pain for this world.
As I was feeling depressed by the aftermath of the earthquake in Sulawesi, I attended a worship service at my home church. The speaker for the day read some of today’s reading from 1 John, which says that we shall “overcome the world” if we keep our faith, believing in our Lord Jesus Christ’s victory. Relief came upon me with hope that Jesus will rescue us. “The sound of weeping and of crying will be heard … no more” (Isa. 65:19). There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (Rev. 21:4). These words calm me and bring me peace.
The world is suffering, but we have hope for the future when we trust God and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Prayer—Dear God, comfort us in our present suffering and pain. Help us to have faith in a future with you. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Thought for the day—God’s words can comfort me through suffering.
Kong Peng Sun, Singapore
