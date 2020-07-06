Read 2 Corinthians 12:7-10
Paul wrote, “Gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”—2 Corinthians 12:9 (KJV)
Whenever my life takes a rough turn, I often dwell not only on the current source of my frustration but also challenges I have faced in the past. During one of those difficult times, the lines from a song about how we have to live with our scars came to mind. I thought to myself, I have so many scars already!
At that moment, God reminded me of something I learned in an immunology class. Scar formation is a natural part of the healing process. An injury does not become a scar until the wound has completely healed. If a scar is forming, the wound is healing.
I understood that I could choose to view my scars either as reminders of the hurt I had experienced or as reminders of how God had stepped into situations of brokenness and destruction and set me on the path of healing, igniting hope in a situation of despair.
I can look at my scars and remember either the pain and sorrow or the faithfulness and unchanging love of God who has the power to redeem and renew, transform and restore.
Prayer—Jesus, our Wounded Healer, remind us that you understand our suffering and have the power to make us new. Amen.
Thought for the day—I will praise God, who has redeemed and restored me.
—Muriella Alexander, India
