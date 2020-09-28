Read Psalm 118:5-9
Trust in the Lord forever, for in the Lord God you have an everlasting rock.—Isaiah 26:4 (NRSV)
I recently had two operations just six weeks apart to remove large kidney stones from both my kidneys. Following each operation I bemoaned the days I lost, unable to focus at home on reading, writing, or even watching television.
But those days had a different purpose in God’s plan: developing my ability to trust. I had to trust the surgeon, the operating room staff, and the nurses. After my operation I had to trust my family who helped care for me at home, the instructions and medications I was given, and the medical recommendations about when to remove the painful drainage tubes from my back. Most importantly, I had to trust that I was placed firmly in God’s hands.
Now that my incisions have healed and I have returned to health, my pain is gone. The days after my operations were not wasted or lost. They taught me to rely on God with my life and health. I now trust that I will never be disappointed by God’s presence and care.
Prayer—Gracious God, help us to appreciate our times of rest and healing as gifts of grace and not just burdens that we have to bear. Renew our strength. Amen.
Thought for the day—God’s presence and loving care will never disappoint me.
—John R. Robinson, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.