Read Jeremiah 29:10-14
“I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.”—Jeremiah 29:11 (NRSV)
I watched my mom cry before I turned and walked away, off to my college dorm. I was the first to leave and she couldn’t handle it. I nearly couldn’t either. Besides the hard goodbyes from my parents and sister, I also had to say goodbye to lifelong friends, my childhood home, and all of their familiar comforts. I knew that the next time I went back, things would be different. Friends who stayed behind would have moved on, and the relationship I had with my family would not be the same. Despite phone calls and text messages, I already felt a sense of separation.
I struggled with the idea of my life changing so rapidly. I prayed, reflected, and asked God for guidance. Just as the disciples had to accept that Jesus was leaving and that their former way of life was over, I had to remember that God led me here. And so I followed.
Although the goodbyes were tough, I know they prepared me for my future. Knowing that changes are part of God’s plan for me has made me grateful and optimistic. God is with us every step we take, even if that step is in a new direction.
Prayer: Dear God, remind us to trust in you and remain positive in the face of change. Keep us on the path of righteousness as we work to accomplish the goals you have set for us. Amen.
Thought for the day: Change is part of God’s good plan for my life.
—Collin Kelly, Texas
