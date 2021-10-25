Read Exodus 4:1-7
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.—Philippians 4:6 (NIV)
When I was young I was shy, and my stutter made it worse. School was hard for me because I could not read a page out loud without pausing or stuttering. I thought of myself as inferior to the other kids. When I had to present a project, I always thought that my classmates would make fun of me. I believed that I wouldn’t be able to serve God because I couldn’t speak properly.
But one day, my Sunday school teacher told us the story of the burning bush. God called Moses to lead the people out of Egypt. Moses quickly declined, claiming that he was not the one to lead God’s people. He said that he was slow of speech. God told Moses not to worry because God would make sure his brother Aaron would be with him to speak for him.
My whole mindset changed. I realized that God can work through anyone.
As I grew up and went on mission trips, I took this passage to heart and did what God wanted me to do without fear. With God by my side, I went to nearby states with my youth group to spread the gospel.
No matter what problems we face, we don’t have to let them hold us back from spreading God’s word. God has great plans for us, and we just have to listen to God.
Prayer: Heavenly Father, no matter what we have done, or what problems we have, help us to remember that you have chosen us to participate in your wonderful plan. Amen.
Thought for the day: God has great plans in store for me.
—Benjamin Medellin Jr., Texas
