Read Psalm 104:10-24
Many, Lord my God, are the wonders you have done, the things you planned for us. None can compare with you; were I to speak and tell of your deeds, they would be too many to declare.—Psalm 40:5 (NIV)
On a hot April afternoon, I went to pick up my five-year-old from school. We had to walk because we couldn’t afford the transport fare. I was in a hurry, sweating profusely and wishing I had a car.
On the way home, a hen crossed our path. With innocent amazement, my daughter asked, “Mummy, why is the hen’s thumb at the back of its leg?” I laughed before answering, “Without the thumb, the hen wouldn’t be able to balance itself well.”
I was slightly embarrassed as I answered her question. I realized that while I was dwelling on the difficulty of our current situation, my little girl was taking in the wonderful works of God’s creation. For weeks, I had been so engrossed in our family’s problems that I had failed to recognize and appreciate the little things. When I focused on God’s perfect creation and the vital details God designed, I realized that every detail of my life matters to God as well.
Prayer—Thank you, Lord, for caring for even the smallest details of our lives. Help us to remember that everything works together to bring glory and praise to you. Amen.
Thought for the day—God cares for every part of my life.
—Catherine Kwao, Ghana
