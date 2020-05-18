Read Psalm 105:1-6
“You will seek the Lord your God, and you will find him if you search for him with all your heart and soul.”—Deuteronomy 4:29 (NRSV)
After my heart transplant, I began taking time to slow down and reflect on the little miracles that happen in our everyday lives. Just after my operation, my mom asked me what I wanted when I came home. I told her that I wanted an orchid. I felt a new desire to learn about orchids and to take care of something while healing at home. I arrived home to find a beautiful purple orchid from my mother. I learned how to care for it, and it made me smile.
The following year, I received a letter from my heart donor’s brother, and we started chatting over the next few months. I learned that Carolyn, my heart donor, had saved the lives of several people by donating her organs. I told her brother that on Carolyn’s birthday I planned to put flowers at my church in her memory. He replied that Carolyn had loved flowers, especially orchids, which she grew in her backyard.
At that moment we knew: God and Carolyn were sending us a little sign that all was well. I am almost three years post-transplant, and I still collect orchids in memory of Carolyn. Every day during this second chance at life that God and Carolyn have given me, I watch for the little signs of God all around.
Prayer—Heavenly Father, when we see no way through our trials, help us to have faith in you and to trust your guidance. Amen.
Thought for the Day—If I remain alert, I can see little miracles every day.
Dayna Nestor, Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.