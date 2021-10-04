Read Hebrews 10:19-25.
Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together … but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.—Hebrews 10:24-25 (NIV)
None of us is perfect. I have tried to be a better person and to establish a better relationship with God by making a personal commitment to spending time alone, studying the Bible, and worshiping God on my own. I have learned that I need a community of faith where I can be in fellowship with others.
Sometimes God speaks to us through others, so we need fellowship and communion. Since I began participating in my church choir and a young-adult group, I have learned a lot. I have improved myself in ways that would not be possible alone. Christian communities are precious gifts from God. We can encourage and build up one another in ways more amazing than we could ever imagine. God can speak to us through one another when we gather in love to work together in service to God.
Prayer: Loving God, thank you for the gift of Christian community. Continue to reveal yourself to us as we fellowship with one another. We pray as Jesus taught us, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed by your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from the evil one” (Matt. 6:9-13, NIV). Amen.
Thought for the day: How does my Christian community strengthen my faith?
—Mavula Sabbath Kefas, Germany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.