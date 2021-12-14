Read Romans 12:4-8
I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; that I know very well.—Psalm 139:14 (NRSV)
I was a very reserved child—always the last to talk in a group, make new friends, or start a conversation. Although I knew what I wanted to say, I had difficulty expressing myself. I was displeased with God for making me this way. I wanted to be more outspoken, but that was not who I was created to be.
I did not appreciate my personality until I found myself leaning toward working in ministry. As a youth pastor, I need to listen to and consider carefully the stories and situations that people bring to me for counsel. I finally understood the value and the reason for the personality God gave me. It helps me to discern the truth, make accurate deductions, and give wise counsel. Being swift to listen and slow to speak has equipped me well for my calling.
God knows our future and has prepared us for it by giving us the abilities and personalities that best suit our purpose and calling. We may be different from those we admire, but we cannot be who we are not. We can accept, appreciate, and celebrate who we are—unique individuals, intentionally made for God’s purpose.
Prayer: Dear Lord, help us to see ourselves as you see us, and to appreciate who you have made us to be. Amen.
Thought for the day: Today I will celebrate how God made me and use my skills for God’s glory.
—Muyiwa Benralph Olaiya, Nigeria
