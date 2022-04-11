Read Mathew 14:22-33
[The Lord] reached down from on high and took hold of me; he drew me out of deep waters.—Psalm 18:16 (NIV)
My mother died when I was in my twenties, so she never got to see and enjoy my five children. She was a doting grandmother (she already had 22 grandchildren), and she used to spend time with each of her daughters and daughters-in-law when they had their babies. She also knitted beautiful clothes for each one. She was always there for them.
I missed her particularly when we started our family, and I blamed God for taking her away when I needed her the most. For a while I focused more on the demands of parenting and my own constant weariness than I did on Jesus and his desire to walk with me through this season of doubt and grief.
In today’s scripture reading, Peter took his eyes off Jesus, too. He focused more on the storm around him than the One who could calm the storm. Peter nearly drowned; but when he called out, Jesus saved him.
Storms in our lives can overwhelm us and may threaten to drown us in despair. But in those moments we can call out to Jesus, the One who can save us. Jesus cares more about the daily challenges in our lives than we may believe. We simply need to reach out to him in faith.
Prayer: Thank you, Jesus, that you always hear our cries for help, no matter the time of day or night. Amen.
Thought for the day: Do I focus on the storm, or the One who can calm the storm?
Dianne Fegan, Queensland, Australia
