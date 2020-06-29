Read Colossians 3:12-17
Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.—Colossians 3:17 (NIV)
Whether at home or at work, most of us have a to-do list of tasks that must be done. Though necessary, they are often tedious and certainly not fun. How we accomplish them is just as important as completing them. Do we have a positive attitude? Are we thankful for the health and ability to do these things? Or are we negative, performing these tasks with minimal effort?
In today’s verse, Paul encourages us to do everything in the name of the Lord. In another letter, he states that we are to be workers that don’t need to be ashamed. (See 2 Tim. 2:15.) First Corinthians 13 is also quite specific about the love we should show in everything we do.
Yard work and housework are two chores I find tedious; but when I view them in the light of Paul’s words, I can be grateful for the blessing of owning and maintaining a home. When other people see me working joyfully, they may ask why, and I can take that opportunity to share the gospel message.
Prayer—Heavenly Father, thank you for our ability to serve. Even when we’re doing things we don’t want to do, help us to reflect your joy to others. Amen.
Thought for the Day—I may be the only image of Christ that others will see today.
—Doug Brady, Alabama
