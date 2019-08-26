Read Ephesians 3:14-21
Whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.
—Mark 11:24 (NIV)
I was born into a Christian family and we attended church every Sunday. But when my parents separated during my adolescence, I went through a crisis of faith. For many years, I asked, “Does God exist? Why does God allow such suffering in my family?” I concentrated on my studies, continued my education, and became a nurse. Then I got a job in a children’s hospital.
I was one of the nurses on call in the emergency unit when a 12-year-old girl named Alejandra was brought in. She was in a coma suffering from meningitis. The other nurse told me, “Stay with Alejandra. I will manage the other patients in the unit.” I don’t know why, but I started to pray. I prayed with faith throughout the night, trusting that the child would not die, that God would intercede. At 5:45 the next morning, just before my shift ended, Alejandra opened her eyes, took my hand and said, “Beatriz.”
After this experience, I have maintained the discipline of prayer because I now understand that God is with us every moment and in every situation. God never abandons us.
Prayer—Giver of all good things, you have plans for each of us. You know when your faith is vulnerable, and you respond to renew our hope. We thank you in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day—Whom will I pray for today?
Beatriz Nasso (Uruguay)
